2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood

By Katie Wilson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A street once covered with building debris is now clear and safe to drive through again.

It comes one month after we reported on an abandoned building in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood, falling apart and littering the street.

It’s a step in the right direction and one man is crediting the 19 Troubleshooters.

“Apparently your story caught someone’s attention,” said Walter, a Hough Neighborhood resident.

Less than a week after our 19 Troubleshooter story aired about a vacant building on Hough Avenue and the debris it’s shedding, Walter noticed a change.

“I came by here, and I saw that they had come by and did a little bit of a cleanup,” said Walter. “The sidewalk and the street, and somewhat of the front yard of the building had been cleaned up.”

That means no more building parts covering the sidewalk and grass, or trash.

It’s a small victory, but one that makes a big difference for residents like Walter.

“It’s less of an eyesore, and people driving by here, it makes them feel better,” said Walter. “It makes the residents of the area feel better and people in general, when they see something like this taking place, they want to spruce up their own property.”

The next step in this major revitalization effort: knock down the shell of a building.

At last check, developers told 19 News it’s still in the planning phase and needs more funding before construction can begin.

However, with this latest cleanup, Walter has a newfound hope this property can become a turning point for the Hough neighborhood and a major source of revival and revitalization.

19 News did some digging to find out who exactly is responsible for the cleanup.

The city of Cleveland told reporter Katie Wilson it was not them, and very well could have been the owner.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

A building in Elyria closed after a part of its roof collapsed on Thursday.
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial roof collapse
Elyria building closes after roof collapses
Elyria building closes after roof collapses
An Ohio State helmet is seen on the turn before the start of the Big Ten Conference...
Former Ohio State football players found not guilty in 2020 rape, kidnapping case
19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood
19 Troubleshooters get results on eyesore in Hough Neighborhood