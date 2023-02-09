2 Strong 4 Bullies
42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28

Richard Nippell
Richard Nippell(Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28.

Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO.

He was described by SCSO as approximately 5′7″ tall, 155 pounds, bald, with hazel eyes.

SCSO said it is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance, and it is unknown whether he walked or drove away.

Call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800 if you see him or know where he may be.


Richard Nippell(Stark County Sheriff's Office)

