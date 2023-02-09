Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said.

Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m..

Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.

Police say during a pat down, a rifle was found tucked under his jacket.

The rifle was found to have been stolen out of Cuyahoga County, the release says.

A bag with nearly three grams of cocaine was found in his pocket, officials say.

Johnson was charged with Carrying Concealed Weapons, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of Drugs.

