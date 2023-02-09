Bed Bath & Beyond closes 3 more Northeast Ohio stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Struggling home goods chain store Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down 150 more locations across the country, three of which are in Northeast Ohio.

Brooklyn, Fairlawn, and the newly-renovated Mentor stores will be closing their doors for the last time in the coming weeks.

The company made the announcement on Feb. 7 after admitting it was in default on its loans.

Bed Bath & Beyond had already announced in January that it would be shuttering its Sandusky and Strongsville locations as part of the company’s efforts to cut costs and stay afloat.

Click here to see the full list of Bed Bath & Beyond locations that will be closing in 2023.

