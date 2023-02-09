2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland APL reduces fees for Valentine’s Day Adoption Party Weekend

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you want a Valentine who will love you “furever,” adopt one who has four paws and is waiting for you at the Cleveland Animal Protective League!

The Cleveland APL is reducing adult dog adoption fees to $14 for their Valentine’s Day Adoption Party Weekend.

The event is from Feb. 10-14.

Click here to find your new Valentine!

Call CAPL at 216-771-4616 with questions.

(Cleveland Animal Protective League)

