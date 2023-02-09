2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland EMS responds to 2 1-car accidents Thursday morning

Both accidents involved one car that hit a pole.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS responded to two similar accidents early Thursday morning.

Both accidents involved one car that hit a pole.

One accident happened at Broadway Avenue and Trumbull Avenue.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

At Martin Luther King Junior Drive and Buckeye Road, Cleveland Public Power is handling a downed power line.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Woman becomes Mentor-on-the-Lake Police’s 1st female sergeant
