Cleveland EMS responds to 2 1-car accidents Thursday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS responded to two similar accidents early Thursday morning.

Both accidents involved one car that hit a pole.

One accident happened at Broadway Avenue and Trumbull Avenue.

One car MVA with injuries and entrapment. Car into a pole on Broadway @ Trumbull. Driver transported in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/NXdQTC3ZbD — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 9, 2023

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

At Martin Luther King Junior Drive and Buckeye Road, Cleveland Public Power is handling a downed power line.

Car into a pole with entrapment and injuries. MLK at Buckeye. CCP in route to deal with a power line down. MLK is closed at Buckeye pic.twitter.com/CYLS7fiZ82 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) February 9, 2023

