Cleveland EMS responds to 2 1-car accidents Thursday morning
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS responded to two similar accidents early Thursday morning.
Both accidents involved one car that hit a pole.
One accident happened at Broadway Avenue and Trumbull Avenue.
Both drivers were transported to local hospitals in critical condition.
At Martin Luther King Junior Drive and Buckeye Road, Cleveland Public Power is handling a downed power line.
