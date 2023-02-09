2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Heights bodycam footage shows police chase, capture of 3 juvenile carjacking suspects

By Jim Nelson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - New body camera footage released by the Cleveland Heights Police Department shows officers chasing three juvenile carjacking suspects, who eventually crashed.

Two of the boys ran away, another was immediately taken into custody at gunpoint.

The other two were eventually tracked down and arrested.

According to the police report, one of the teens approached an elderly couple as they pulled into the driveway on Dec. 17.

“He’s saying, ‘Open the door, get out!’ Yelling at me and waving the gun around,” the female victim told officers.

“Getting angrier and angrier because I wasn’t unbuckling fast enough,” her husband added.

The victims were not physically injured.

As police investigated, the officer who pursued the stolen car explained to another officer what happened.

“I’m not going to lie, coming through these roads I was [scared] driving. I saw the car literally, as soon as it hit this, it went sideways in the air.”

She said the chase reached 55 miles per hour before the crash.

Police believe a fourth teen was also involved, but was not located the night of the incident.

The cases were handed over the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court.

