Cleveland man speaks out after surviving hit and run accident

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the driver who seriously injured a man in a hit-skip on Cleveland’s West Side last month.

The accident happened on Warren Road near Triskett Avenue around 10 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Police said the bicyclist was riding in the curb lane when he was struck from behind.

The suspect continued traveling north and did not stop, according to police.

Cleveland EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

Video of the crash was captured on a Ring doorbell camera and released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

