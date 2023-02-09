2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland man speaks out after surviving hit and run accident

By Megan McSweeney and Noelle Williams
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the driver who seriously injured a man in a hit-skip on Cleveland’s West Side last month.

The accident happened on Warren Road near Triskett Avenue around 10 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Police said the bicyclist was riding in the curb lane when he was struck from behind.

The suspect continued traveling north and did not stop, according to police.

Cleveland EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

Video of the crash was captured on a Ring doorbell camera and released by police.

Driver flees scene of Cleveland crash that seriously injured bicyclist

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Generic police lights shot
11 people indicted on money laundering & prostitution charges in 4 spas across Cuyahoga County
This map from the U.S. EPA shows the number of air monitoring stations set up, to take reading...
Evaluating the EPA air monitoring numbers from the East Palestine train derailment
(Source: WOIO)
‘I had to shoot my boyfriend,’ says Cleveland Heights woman on 911 call
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded