Cleveland Teachers Union in Ukraine delivering generators to schools

By Katie Tercek
Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland educators are helping out children in war-torn Ukraine this week.

Shari Obrenski, the president of the Cleveland Teachers Union, went to Lviv to give out life saving generators to schools.

“It’s been really inspiring,” Obrenski said of her visit thus far.

Obrenski spent the last week delivering generators to every kindergarten and Pre-K education center in the region.

The American Federation of Teachers purchased the generators with donations from thousands of their members.

“They really want to keep life as normal for the children as humanly possible. And are doing everything they can to make that happen,” said Obrenski.

The generators are being used so hot meals can be made and the children can stay warm inside the bomb shelters.

“These are dark places without any power. The kindness and compassion of the Ukrainian people is overwhelming,” said Obrenski.

“I actually did feel safe where we were. We were fortunate in the time that we were there no air sirens. We didn’t have to spend any time in the bomb shelters.”

Obrenski comes home Friday.

