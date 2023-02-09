2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Crack cocaine, marijuana seized in Ravenna after 6-month investigation

Crack cocaine, marijuana seized in Ravenna after 6-month investigation
Crack cocaine, marijuana seized in Ravenna after 6-month investigation(Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-month drug investigation led to the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana, and a gun from a Ravenna Township home, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The search warrant was executed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit-Interdiction on Feb. 2, said PCSO.

PCSO said the following items were seized:

  • crack cocaine
  • marijuana
  • handgun
  • ammunition
  • scales
  • cash

The subject was released pending the ongoing investigation and drug analysis, according to PCSO.

PCSO said the PCSODVCU will be consulting with the Portage County Prosecutors Office for felony charges at a later date and time.

“Under the direction of Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski, the Portage County Drug and Violent Crime Unit (DVCU) continues to fight illegal activity to make the community safer,” PCSO stated.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Cleveland Police offer free steering wheel locks to First District residents who own a Hyundai...
Cleveland Police offer free steering wheel locks to First District residents who own a Hyundai or Kia
Cleveland APL reduces fees for Valentine’s Day Adoption Party Weekend
Cleveland APL reduces fees for Valentine’s Day Adoption Party Weekend
2 arrested after Portage County K-9 helps find methamphetamine
2 arrested after Portage County K-9 helps find methamphetamine
Reporter Arrested In East Palestine
Reporter arrested at Ohio Governor’s press conference