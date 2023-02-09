Crack cocaine, marijuana seized in Ravenna after 6-month investigation

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A six-month drug investigation led to the seizure of crack cocaine, marijuana, and a gun from a Ravenna Township home, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The search warrant was executed by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, and the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement Unit-Interdiction on Feb. 2, said PCSO.

PCSO said the following items were seized:

crack cocaine

marijuana

handgun

ammunition

scales

cash

The subject was released pending the ongoing investigation and drug analysis, according to PCSO.

PCSO said the PCSODVCU will be consulting with the Portage County Prosecutors Office for felony charges at a later date and time.

“Under the direction of Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski, the Portage County Drug and Violent Crime Unit (DVCU) continues to fight illegal activity to make the community safer,” PCSO stated.

