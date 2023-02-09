2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County property taxes due Thursday

(WBAY)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The property tax deadline for Cuyahoga County residents is Thursday.

The original deadline was Jan 26; however, Cuyahoga County Treasury Department officials moved the date to Feb. 9.

The bills were mailed to more than 300,000 county residents.

The funds collected from property taxes provide revenue for local schools, cities, villages, townships, libraries, and vital public services.

Taxpayers who are unable to make full payment of their property taxes can call (216) 443-7400 or email treascomment@cuyahogacounty.us to make an appointment with the Treasury Department to discuss payment arrangements.

