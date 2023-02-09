2 Strong 4 Bullies
Elyria chocolate shop suffers partial roof collapse

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A building in Elyria closed after a part of its roof collapsed on Thursday.

The building, located on Broad Street, collapsed at around 2:30 p.m. due to the high-strength winds, according to officials.

Officials said the building was identified as Suzin L. Chocolatier.

Elyria officials found no serious damage to the building’s interior and found no serious hazards except for where the debris fell.

Officials confirmed nobody was hurt as a result of the collapse.

Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti said the owners will be able to stay in business and will be consulting a contractor to begin repairs.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

