2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Endangered 70-year-old Cleveland man reported missing

Michael Cascio-Dziob
Michael Cascio-Dziob(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Feb. 8 to help find missing and endangered 70-year-old Michael Cascio-Dziob.

He was described by police as 5′9″ tall, with brown eyes, and gray, balding hair.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

Michael Cascio-Dziob
Michael Cascio-Dziob(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Drone video shows aftermath of Saturday train derailment in Sandusky
Sandusky still waiting for Norfolk Southern to complete train derailment repairs
The Cleveland Police Department is struggling to attract new recruits.
Cleveland Police lost nearly 390 officers over two years, struggle to recruit new ones
Cleveland Police lost nearly 390 officers over two years, struggle to recruit new ones
Cleveland Police lost nearly 390 officers over two years, struggle to recruit new ones
Sandusky still waiting for Norfolk Southern to complete train derailment repairs
Sandusky still waiting for Norfolk Southern to complete train derailment repairs