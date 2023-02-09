Endangered 70-year-old Cleveland man reported missing
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Feb. 8 to help find missing and endangered 70-year-old Michael Cascio-Dziob.
He was described by police as 5′9″ tall, with brown eyes, and gray, balding hair.
Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.
