Endangered 70-year-old Cleveland man reported missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Feb. 8 to help find missing and endangered 70-year-old Michael Cascio-Dziob.

He was described by police as 5′9″ tall, with brown eyes, and gray, balding hair.

Call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

Michael Cascio-Dziob (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

