Energy drink robbery suspect spits in Family Dollar employee’s face, Cleveland Police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of spitting in a Family Dollar employee’s face as he stole energy drinks is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The robbery happened around 4:30 pm. on Feb. 5 at 14035 Puritas Ave., according to police.

Police said the suspect was caught on surveillance camera stealing energy drinks.

He then spit in an employee’s face as he took off, according to police.

The suspect goes by “Bird,” and frequents the area RTA station at Puritas Avenue and West 150th Street, said police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

If you recognize him or have any other information on this robbery, call First District Det. Kosko at 216-623-2529 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-036379 with your tips.

