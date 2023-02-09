2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Macedonia employee charged with theft, stealing money from court cases

By Winnie Dortch
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -A former clerk of courts with Macedonia Mayor’s Court is now facing criminal charges himself for allegedly stealing money from the court.

Scott Ruhl, 43, is charged with theft in office, tampering with records and tampering with evidence.

Macedonia police said between August 2020 and July 2022, Ruhl stole money received from court cases, altered computer records and destroyed receipts and two receipt books.

More than $24,000 in funds went missing, said police.

During a police interview, Ruhl admitted to the crimes. He was fired on Aug. 4, 2022.

19 News checked his financial history. According to court dockets, Ruhl had two judgment liens totally $9,000 back in 2019 in Barberton Municipal Court. He is currently under a payment plan.

Ruhl remains out on a personal bond.

