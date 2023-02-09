2 Strong 4 Bullies
Gym cleared following fight at Shaker Heights basketball game

Shaker Heights High School
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a fight at Shaker Heights High School Wednesday evening.

Shaker Heights Schools officials said the incident happened at the girls basketball game against Cleveland Heights High School.

Adults from the stands stormed the court with only 15 seconds left in the game, according to officials.

Shaker Heights police and school administrators reportedly cleared the gym.

There were no injuries reported.

