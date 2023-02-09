‘I had to shoot my boyfriend,’ says Cleveland Heights woman on 911 call

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman called 911 early Thursday morning and told dispatchers “I had to shoot my boyfriend,” said Cleveland Heights police.

When officers arrived at the home in the 3300 block of Altamont Rd. around 2:45 a.m., they found the 37-year-old victim deceased. His name is not being released.

Cleveland Heights murder ((Source: WOIO))

According to Cleveland Heights police, the woman and man lived in the home with their 11-year-old child.

The child was home at the time of the murder, but was not injured.

Officers said the woman told dispatchers she shot her boyfriend after an “altercation.” The details of the altercation are not being released at this time.

The woman is currently at a local hospital with unspecified injuries

Cleveland Heights police said the murder remains under investigation.

