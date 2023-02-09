2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man accused of killing 2 women in Seven Hills, found incompetent to stand trial at this time

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old man accused of stabbing three people inside a Seven Hills home in July 2022, has ben found incompetent to stand trial at this time.

Joseph Walter was indicted on the charges of murder, aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder and attempted aggravated murder.

Seven Hills police said on July 3, 2022 around 1:30 p.m., Walter stabbed three family members.

Two women, Laurene Worthington, 62, of Seven Hills, and Carol Jereb, 85, of Avon Lake, died from their injuries.

The third victim, a 35-year-old man, was critically injured. His name has not been released.

Walter will now be treated at Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare Hospital, a maximum security facility.

