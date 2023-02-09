2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man trapped, woman ejected from vehicle after crash in Parma

Hauserman Road accident
Hauserman Road accident (Source: Parma police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) -Parma police said they believe speed was a factor in a two-car accident Wednesday afternoon that seriously injured both drivers.

Hauserman Road accident
Hauserman Road accident((Source: Parma police))

Parma police said just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, a 19-year-old man was driving a Dodge Neon southbound on Hauserman Road and a 66-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Astrovan was attempting to make a left hand turn from Deborah Drive onto Hauserman Road.

Hauserman Road accident
Hauserman Road accident((Source: Parma police))

The vehicles collided and police said the 19-year-old man was trapped in his Dodge and the 66-year-old woman was ejected from her van.

When officers arrived on the scene, flames were coming from the engine compartment of the Dodge. Police officers and Good Samaritans quickly put out the fire.

The 19-year-old man was unconscious and had to be extracted by the “Jaws of Life” by Parma firefighters. He remains at MetroHeaelth Hospital Medical Center.

The woman is also being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police said the accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

