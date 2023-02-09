No deadline deals for Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers stood pat at the NBA’s trade deadline.

“We just didn’t feel anything that could move the needle for us,” said team president Koby Altman Thursday. “We could’ve made multiple moves that were lateral that didn’t really make us better.”

Cleveland had expiring contracts for Kevin Love ($28 million) and Caris LeVert ($19 million) but found no takers, at least not any with an acceptable return.

The Cavs are expected to explore the buyout market, which typically runs through the All-Star break.

Players waived after March 1 are not eligible to play in their new team’s playoff games.

Cleveland is 4th in the East at 35-22 and visits New Orleans Friday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.