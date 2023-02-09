2 Strong 4 Bullies
Streetsboro girl escapes abduction on her way to the bus stop, police say

Streetsboro police are investigating a report made by a girl who says she was grabbed on her...
Streetsboro police are investigating a report made by a girl who says she was grabbed on her way to the bus stop.(MGN)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are investigating a report made by a girl who says she was grabbed on her way to the bus stop.

The girl told police an unidentified man in dark clothes jumped out from behind a bush, police confirmed.

Officials say she was able to kick free from the man after he grabbed her.

The report was not made until hours after the event, police say.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as they are attempting to find witnesses and surveillance footage.

Out of an abundance of caution, officers will be concentrating their patrol efforts around bus stops in the morning, police say.

