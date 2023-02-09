Truck driver injured in road-rage shooting on I-71

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck driver was shot during a road-rage incident on I-71.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, on I-71 near the Richland/Morrow County line.

Troopers said the shooter was in a cargo van, but no other details are available at this time.

EMS transported the truck driver to a local hospital.

According to troopers, he was treated for minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

