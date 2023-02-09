2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Truck driver injured in road-rage shooting on I-71

(Kmov)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck driver was shot during a road-rage incident on I-71.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, on I-71 near the Richland/Morrow County line.

Troopers said the shooter was in a cargo van, but no other details are available at this time.

EMS transported the truck driver to a local hospital.

According to troopers, he was treated for minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

19 FIRST ALERT DAY: Record warmth and rain today; damaging wind threat this afternoon
Joseph Walter
Man accused of killing 2 women in Seven Hills, found incompetent to stand trial at this time
Beverly Cooper
Police find woman missing from Independence hotel
Wadsworth Brewing Company is canceling a drag show scheduled for March 11 due to threatening...
Wadsworth brewery cancels drag event after receiving threatening statements