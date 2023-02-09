2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wadsworth brewery cancels drag event

Wadsworth Brewing Company is canceling a drag show scheduled for March 11 due to threatening...
Wadsworth Brewing Company is canceling a drag show scheduled for March 11 due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday.(MGN)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is canceling a drag show scheduled for March 11 due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday.

The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.

The bar had scheduled to host a LGBTQ+ fundraiser March 11 before canceling due to threatening statements.

The post says that the safety of staff, customers and family needs to come first.

“Sadly, we are in a world where people threatening you is more scary than ever before and I am now ‘watching my back’ in a community that has always had my back (and I know many of you still do) and that is not a feeling I am enjoying,” the post reads.

