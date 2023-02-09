Will the Cavaliers make any moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the NBA trade deadline just hours away, Cavs fans are wondering if there will be any changes to the team.

The Cavs President of Operations Koby Altman is expected to speak with media at 3 p.m. Thursday, the same time as the deadline.

The team is currently in fourth place in the East. They may decide not to add a piece, electing to stay the course with their current roster.

Some teams have already started wheeling and dealing.

In a blockbuster deal overnight, The Brooklyn Nets traded star Kevin Durant to Phoenix for a number of players and draft picks.

Over the weekend, the Nets dealt former Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving to Dallas.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

