Akron Zoo closes Friday due to wind damage

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo announced Friday they are closed for the remainder of the day as of 1 p.m. due to damages.

According to a release, a perimeter fence was downed from a fallen tree that came down in the strong winds Friday.

The fence was not connected to any animal habitats, the zoo said, and all animals remain secure.

Zoo officials said they are evaluating the fence repairs and will decide if the park is able to reopen Saturday or remained closed.

