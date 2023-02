CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Cleveland announced in a tweet Friday that an Ohio fugitive wanted for murder was arrested in Georgia.

David Hardin III was wanted by the Bedford Police for a Jan. 30 fatal shooting, officials say.

The tweet says Hardin shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, and shot a 15-year-old boy.

The U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Martinez, Georgia has arrested David Hardin III.



