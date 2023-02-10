Cleveland Police release body cam video from Mack Court quadruple murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Police released body cam video from the night of the Mack Court quadruple murder.

Martin Muniz, 41, is accused of fatally shooting four people and injuring an 8-year-old girl at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre on Jan. 13.

Muniz was charged with aggravated murder, according to court records.

Martin Muniz (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

Muniz allegedly shot all five victims in the head in different rooms of the house at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Cleveland Municipal Court, obtained by 19 News.

According to police, Muniz flagged down officers around 7:50 p.m. and told them about the shooting and where the victims were located.

34-year-old Angelic Gonzalez, her 69-year-old father, Miguel Gonzalez, and her 16-year-old son, Jayden Baez, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth shooting victim, 48-year-old Anthony Boothe, died at MetroHealth Medical Center days later, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police confirmed Angelic, Miguel, and Jayden are Muniz’s sister, father and nephew. Officials confirmed Booth is Muniz’s brother-in-law.

Boothe’s 8-year-old daughter was also shot and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Muniz’s criminal background includes several crimes and convictions out of New Jersey including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, absconding from parole, and several weapons violations, among other crimes.

