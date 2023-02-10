2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Police release body cam video from Mack Court quadruple murder

Video shows suspect flagging down officers and tell them about the shooting
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Police released body cam video from the night of the Mack Court quadruple murder.

Martin Muniz, 41, is accused of fatally shooting four people and injuring an 8-year-old girl at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre on Jan. 13.

Muniz was charged with aggravated murder, according to court records.

Martin Muniz
Martin Muniz(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

Muniz allegedly shot all five victims in the head in different rooms of the house at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Cleveland Municipal Court, obtained by 19 News.

According to police, Muniz flagged down officers around 7:50 p.m. and told them about the shooting and where the victims were located.

34-year-old Angelic Gonzalez, her 69-year-old father, Miguel Gonzalez, and her 16-year-old son, Jayden Baez, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth shooting victim, 48-year-old Anthony Boothe, died at MetroHealth Medical Center days later, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police confirmed Angelic, Miguel, and Jayden are Muniz’s sister, father and nephew. Officials confirmed Booth is Muniz’s brother-in-law.

Boothe’s 8-year-old daughter was also shot and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

Muniz’s criminal background includes several crimes and convictions out of New Jersey including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, absconding from parole, and several weapons violations, among other crimes.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

The FBI warns to stay on the lookout for romance scams ahead of valentine's day
These are the top 8 lies told by romance scammers
Huntmere Avenue
Cleveland Police search for man wanted for Huntmere Avenue murder
Top 8 Lies Told by Romance Scammers
Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment
Multiple class-action lawsuits filed against Norfolk Southern for train derailment