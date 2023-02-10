2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police search for man wanted for Huntmere Avenue murder

Victim’s 7-year-old daughter was taken but later found safe
Huntmere Avenue
Huntmere Avenue((Source: WOIO))
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for a 35-year-old homicide suspect wanted for a Huntmere Avenue murder that happened Wednesday.

Police said on Feb. 8 at approximately 850am, officers responded to 16210 Huntmere Avenue for suspicious activity.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Jovon Lynch a 34-year-old from Cleveland inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

After further investigation police discovered that the victim’s 7-year-old daughter was missing.

Police identified the suspect as the father of the girl.

According to Cleveland Police, the suspect shot Lynch and left in a vehicle with his daughter.

After an extensive search, the girl was located at the Elyria Police Station, after the suspect dropped her off to family members.

This matter remains under investigation.

