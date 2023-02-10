Cleveland police search for trio that viciously attacked special needs man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for three people who viciously attacked a special needs man while he was out on a walk early Wednesday morning.

56-year-old Joe Lewis has lived in the Bellaire Puritas neighborhood his whole life and he is pretty popular.

“Everyone knows him,” said his nephew, Trey Wallace. “Generations of people know him.” Joe’s family said a little after midnight Wednesday he went out for a walk.

19 News tracked down this video that shows joe walking down west 130th street around 12:30 A.M. Eventually, he crosses the street and goes out of frame.

Cleveland police said Joe was on W. 130th and Carrington when he was approached by three males who beat him in his face and sprayed him with a water gun.

“My teeth is broken,” Joe said. “I got pushed by little kids. I got in a fight with them. They were just being mean.”

Joe believes the three boys were teenagers. They also stole his bookbag which he uses to carry his papers, pens, and markers because he loves to draw.

“They hit me with one of those bags!” Joe recalled.

A neighbor heard Joe screaming and called the head of their neighborhood watch group. She called the police and tried to help Joe.

Paramedics took him to the hospital where he spent the night. He has a broken jaw, some chipped teeth, and a lot of bruising.

“I mean I held it together because you have to for him for his sake, but you know it was tough,” Wallace admitted. “When I first saw him in the hospital you know he was pretty battered up his face it was unrecognizable, his eye was swollen.”

Wallace believes these criminals targeted his uncle because he’s special needs.

“He has mental disabilities, and you know that about him,” Wallace said. “Everybody knows that about him. You can see it as you approach him so it’s amazing that someone would attack him knowing he has these disabilities. It just speaks to the character of the people that actually did that to him.”

Some of Joe’s neighbors started fundraisers to buy him more art supplies and Cleveland police officers brought him a brand-new backpack and markers.

“It really warms my heart, makes me feel better about the situation,” Wallace said. Now his family is just hoping, the police can track these guys down.

“We really hope they get them,” Wallace said. “That’s the most important thing right now. He’s okay but just hope we can get these guys off the street.”

“I just wanna find out who did it,” said James Lewis, Joe’s 89-year-old father, and caretaker.

