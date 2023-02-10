Commercial by Warrensville Heights advertising agency to air in Super Bowl LVII

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Katie Tercek
Updated: 25 minutes ago
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The work of one local advertising agency will be front and center when you tune in for Super Bowl LVII this weekend.

The Marcus Thomas advertising agency, located on Richmond Road in Warrensville Heights, created a commercial that will air during the game Sunday.

“We really try and be authentic,” said Jim Sollisch, one of the ad creators.

This is not the agency’s first time having a commercial in the Super Bowl.

Back during Super Bowl LV, they created an ad for Dexcom, which makes monitoring systems for diabetes management.

That ad featured celebrity Nick Jonas, who has type one diabetes and uses the company’s product.

“We were the only pharmaceutical type company, we’re really med tech, that’s ever done a spot in the super bowl,” said Sollisch.

This year, with the help of Marcus Thomas, Dexcom and Nick Jonas will be back on your screens during the Super Bowl.

For eight months, they have been thinking, creating, and producing to make the commercial a reality.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

