97-year-old missing man drove away from Huron County home
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willard Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for 97-year-old Luther Moomaw Jr.
Police say Moomaw drove away from his home at 9 a.m. Friday morning and has not returned.
Moomaw suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.
Police describe Moomaw as 5-foot 9-inches, weighing 142 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, a navy t-shirt, a dark gray coat, and a gray baseball cap.
The vehicle involved is a silver 2014 Hyundai Sonata with OH plate number GBL3203.
Call 911 if you see Mommaw or the vehicle.
