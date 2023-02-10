97-year-old missing man drove away from Huron County home

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willard Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for 97-year-old Luther Moomaw Jr.

Police say Moomaw drove away from his home at 9 a.m. Friday morning and has not returned.

Moomaw suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Police describe Moomaw as 5-foot 9-inches, weighing 142 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, a navy t-shirt, a dark gray coat, and a gray baseball cap.

The vehicle involved is a silver 2014 Hyundai Sonata with OH plate number GBL3203.

Endangered missing Huron County man (woio)

Call 911 if you see Mommaw or the vehicle.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.