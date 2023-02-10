2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians have 9 players headed to World Baseball Classic

(WYMT)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When World Baseball Classic rosters were announced on Thursday, nine members of the Guardians organization were on the list. Not all of them are Major League players, none of them will play for the United States.

Cal Quantrill, Bo Naylor and Cade Smith will play for Canada.

Dayan Frias and Meibrys Viloria are on the roster for Columbia.

Enyel De Los Santos (Dominican Republic), Andres Gimenez (Venezuela), Richie Palacios (Netherlands) and Josh Wolf (Israel) are also ticketed for the WBC.

The tournament begins on March 8th, but some teams will not play their first game until the 9th or 11th.

