How to spend your Valentine’s Day weekend in Northeast Ohio

You’re in luck! The 19 News team put together a list of things to do with your someone special this weekend.

Cleveland Bazaar Valentine at Lake Affect Studios

If your partner loves art, handmade goods and one-of-a-kind items, this is the place for you! Lake Affect hosts residents artists selling candles, clothing, ceramics and more.

The event is Saturday only, with RSVP found on their website.

Cupid’s Undie Run

Go for a “brief” run for a good cause! Cupid’s Undie Run is about a mile long run, all to raise money for neurofibromatosis research.

The genetic disorder affects about 1 in every 300,000 children born, so whether you run alone, with a partner or a party, it’s all for a great cause.

Cupid’s Revenge: A Valentine’s Haunted House

For a date night you’ll never forget, check out the valentine’s themed haunted house put on by the Akron Haunted School House and Laboratory.

The event runs both Friday and Saturday for a date night any horror fan will never forget.

DJ Night at the Rink

Love is in the air at North Park Ice Rink in Elyria. The rink will host a Valentine’s skate night Friday with music from DJ Joce for a night you won’t forget!

Emo Night Karaoke Lakewood

Music lovers unite! If your special someone has some impressive singing skills, show them off at the Winchester Music Tavern.

The event features a live band covering your favorite emo songs, but there’s just one thing missing...

Have your Rockstar moment on center stage Friday night.

Dirty Dancing Valentine’s Day Event

If your loved one is more of a dancer than a singer, join Lesalsa in Lakewood this weekend for a dancing experience.

Sip champagne while you learn salsa moves in this class designed for beginniners.

Galentine’s Day Party Practice + Pop-up

Join Studio108: Body Mind and Soul for yoga with your gal pals followed by a stroll through a pop-up featuring local vendors.

Sip, snack and shop - what more could you want?

Waterloo Vegan Market

This market, located inside Ritual Juicery, is packed with local plant based vendors.

They advise attendees to bring an appetite and their shopping list!

Princess Valentine Lunch

Looking for Valentine’s fun for the whole family? This themed lunch at the Dragonfly Tea Room is perfect to make little princes and princesses feel special this year.

Galentine’s Day: Paint and Sip

B-Lux Grill & Bar at Kalahari Resorts is partnering with local businesses to put together an evening of painting, sipping and celebrating!

Gather your girls and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine or champagne as they guide you through your own painting.

Mingle at the Mansion: Sweetheart Edition

This special Sweetheart Edition of Mingle at the Mansion is celebrating love in all forms.

Spend this cozy evening at the Shaker Historical Society enjoying live music, champagne, chocolate covered strawberries and a Shaker-inspired Valentine craft.

