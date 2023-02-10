Land where Euclid Beach Park once stood will now transition to city green space

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, which sits on the site of the former iconic amusement park Euclid Beach Park, will become part of the city’s park system with hopes that it will be managed by the Cleveland Metroparks.

This comes after an extensive land use study and significant community engagement, according to who formulated the Euclid Beach Neighborhood Plan.

The mobile home park was purchased in 2021 by the Western Reserve Land Conservancy.

The Conservancy, along with at least 11 other organizations, set up the Euclid Beach Steering Committee that worked to find the best use for the land.

Their research included bringing in OHM Advisors, a community advancement firm, which ultimately recommended that residents of the mobile home park be transitioned from the mobile home park to affordable local housing.

The 28-acre piece of land is extraordinarily valuable as it sits on the lakefront and between Villa Angela Park and Wildwood Marina to the east and Euclid Beach Park to the west, both of which are city owned and managed by the Cleveland Metroparks.

Moving the 140 tenants who remain in the mobile home park, while not ideal, obviously provides the city and the Collinwood neighborhood the opportunity to develop the area into a contiguous park that will provide valuable waterfront access on the east side of the city.

Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek said the plan is contingent upon the fair and equitable treatment of the people who currently live in the mobile home park.

“I look forward to working with the Bibb Administration, Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, Western Reserve Land Conservancy and all the housing organizations that are a part of this planning process to ensure the residents have as many housing opportunities as possible,” Polensek said.

Current residents are expected to have up to 16 months to find new housing.

The master plan also calls for the Collinwood Branch of the Cleveland Public Library to be moved to a new location.

The library currently sits in the footprint of the park.

