2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Lorain County releases plan for improving health of citizens

Lorain County names new initiatives for next few years.
Lorain County names new initiatives for next few years.(KWTX)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County has unveiled their Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) to help guide the county for the next few years.

This CHIP will go until 2025, focusing on the following health issues:

● Cancer: Decrease late-stage diagnosis of cancer.

● Chronic disease: Stop the upward trends of cardiovascular disease death and diabetes diagnosis.

● Maternal and child health: Stop the upward trend of preterm birth and increase average Kindergarten Readiness Assessment scores.

● Mental health: Stop the upward trend of suicide deaths.

● Substance use: Stop the upward trend of overdose deaths and reduce tobacco use.

The full plan can be found at the CHIP website here.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Linda Thompson is forever grateful to everyone who helped after she suffered cardiac arrest in...
Orrville woman alive today thanks to quick thinking of gym members and an AED
CPR Class
If someone went into cardiac arrest, would you know what to do?
Laundry detergent pods can be dangerous for elderly dementia patients who've lost their sense...
Laundry pod deaths more common in elderly dementia patients than children
Veteran, Wounded Warrior, athlete, bodybuilding, teacher, coach, husband, and father, Corwyn...
Maple Heights coach, teacher on cover of Men’s Health as magazine’s ‘Ultimate Guy’