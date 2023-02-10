Lorain County releases plan for improving health of citizens

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain County has unveiled their Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) to help guide the county for the next few years.

This CHIP will go until 2025, focusing on the following health issues:

● Cancer: Decrease late-stage diagnosis of cancer.

● Chronic disease: Stop the upward trends of cardiovascular disease death and diabetes diagnosis.

● Maternal and child health: Stop the upward trend of preterm birth and increase average Kindergarten Readiness Assessment scores.

● Mental health: Stop the upward trend of suicide deaths.

● Substance use: Stop the upward trend of overdose deaths and reduce tobacco use.

The full plan can be found at the CHIP website here.

