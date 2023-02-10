Man killed in East Cleveland shooting, police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police are investigating the homicide of a man in the area of Eddy Road and Hartshorn, according to a release from the department.

Police said on Wednesday around 6:28 p.m., an officer responded to the area for a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, the officer found the man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Hartshorn.

The officer gave aid to the man while waiting for EMS.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died around 7 p.m. due to his injuries, according to medical staff.

The incident remains under investigation by East Cleveland police, who have not released the name of the victim at this time.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible may be eligible for up to a $2500 reward.

