Northeast Ohio Weather: Colder and blustery today with flurries around

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The system that impacted us yesterday is well to our northeast up in Canada. Wrap around moisture and a colder air mass in place today. It’ll be a blustery day with flurries around. A little lake enhanced light snow this afternoon east of Cleveland. A west wind at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will hold steady in the middle 30s to around 40 degrees. Drier air builds in by tomorrow morning. This will break up the clouds from west to east. A sunny sky in the forecast tomorrow. The wind will be much lighter. There will be a system in the southeast part of the country that will track up into the Mid Atlantic. Some high clouds with this guy will sneak up our way Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday expected to be back up in the 45 to 50 degree range. The lack of true winter weather rolls on.

