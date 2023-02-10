Ohio Attorney General to oversee investigation into reporter’s arrest

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbiana County officials on Friday confirmed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will oversee the investigation into the arrest of Evan Lambert.

The NewsNation reporter was arrested during Wednesday’s press conference held by Gov. Mike DeWine, who was providing an update into the East Palestine train derailment and the controlled chemical release.

Officials said local authorities elevated it to Yost’s office after information revealed multiple state agencies, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio National Guard, were involved in the arrest.

“We will work diligently with the OAG’s Office to ensure they have all necessary information, evidence, and materials required for a prompt review,” officials said in a press release obtained by 19 News.

19 News reporter Sia Nyorkor caught the arrest on video.

Reporter Evan Lambert was doing a live report when he was told by law enforcement to be quiet during the Governor’s press conference.

Lambert was then escorted out of the gym, wrestled to the ground, and put into handcuffs.

Lambert is facing disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing charges, according to a NewsNation story.

Lambert has since been released from jail, according to NewsNation Senior National Correspondent Brian Entin.

NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert has been released from jail. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 9, 2023

DeWine previously commented on the incident:

“It has always been my practice that if I’m doing a press conference, someone wants to report out there and they want to be talking back to the people back on channel, whatever, they have every right to do that,” DeWine said. “If someone was stopped from doing that, or told they could not do that, that was wrong. It was nothing that I authorized.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.