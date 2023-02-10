2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio Attorney General to oversee investigation into reporter’s arrest

Reporter Arrested In East Palestine
Reporter Arrested In East Palestine(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbiana County officials on Friday confirmed Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will oversee the investigation into the arrest of Evan Lambert.

The NewsNation reporter was arrested during Wednesday’s press conference held by Gov. Mike DeWine, who was providing an update into the East Palestine train derailment and the controlled chemical release.

RELATED: Reporter arrested at Ohio Governor’s press conference

Officials said local authorities elevated it to Yost’s office after information revealed multiple state agencies, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio National Guard, were involved in the arrest.

“We will work diligently with the OAG’s Office to ensure they have all necessary information, evidence, and materials required for a prompt review,” officials said in a press release obtained by 19 News.

19 News reporter Sia Nyorkor caught the arrest on video.

Reporter Evan Lambert was doing a live report when he was told by law enforcement to be quiet during the Governor’s press conference.

Lambert was then escorted out of the gym, wrestled to the ground, and put into handcuffs.

Lambert is facing disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing charges, according to a NewsNation story.

Lambert has since been released from jail, according to NewsNation Senior National Correspondent Brian Entin.

DeWine previously commented on the incident:

“It has always been my practice that if I’m doing a press conference, someone wants to report out there and they want to be talking back to the people back on channel, whatever, they have every right to do that,” DeWine said. “If someone was stopped from doing that, or told they could not do that, that was wrong. It was nothing that I authorized.”

RELATED COVERAGE
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Chemical burned in controlled explosion from East Palestine train derailment is vinyl chloride
East Palestine families evacuate homes for controlled explosion after train derailment
Incomplete at best: EPA air monitoring numbers from East Palestine train derailment are released
Evaluating the EPA air monitoring numbers from the East Palestine train derailment
EPA: East Palestine residents cleared to return home

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Commercial by Warrensville Heights advertising agency to air in Super Bowl LVII
Commercial by Warrensville Heights advertising agency to air in Super Bowl LVII
A mobile home park has blocked access to Lake Erie since Euclid Beach Amusement Park closed 50...
Land where Euclid Beach Park once stood will now transition to city green space
Endangered missing Huron County man
97-year-old missing from Huron County found safe
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
US officials shoot down flying object near Alaska coast