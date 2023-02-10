Ohio State Highway Patrol says don’t drink and drive ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol advised drivers not to drink and drive this weekend in a press release sent out Friday.

The release says troopers will be cracking down on impaired drivers during Super Bowl Sunday.

Officials say last year’s Super Bowl saw 40 arrests made between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.

During the 24-houe time frame, one fatal crash was determined to be OVI-related, the release says.

The public is encouraged to safely call #677 if you see dangerous driving on Ohio roadways.

