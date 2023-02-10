2 Strong 4 Bullies
Report: Browns owner Jimmy Haslam in talks to buy piece of NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks

FILE - Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam walks on the field before an NFL football game...
FILE - Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Cleveland. An attorney who was arrested for throwing a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam at the end of a home game last month has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct by intoxication. Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River, is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court on Oct. 20. A message seeking comment was left with Miller on Friday, Oct. 7. He was charged on Thursday. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)(David Richard | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jimmy Haslam, owner of the Browns, may soon be branching out into the NBA.

Lasry owns about 25% of the Bucks franchise.

Haslam Sports Group’s current portfolio includes the Browns, Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew SC and an investment in Misfits Gaming Group, a global esports and entertainment company.

