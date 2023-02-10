Report: Browns owner Jimmy Haslam in talks to buy piece of NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jimmy Haslam, owner of the Browns, may soon be branching out into the NBA.

American businessman/Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Haslam Sports Group are in serious talks to buy Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry's stake in the Bucks, sources tell me, @sam_amick and @eric_nehm.



Story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/SoHa0IPIBE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2023

Lasry owns about 25% of the Bucks franchise.

This made me think of the one-percent stake Rodgers owns in the Bucks…and then it made me think of how much money I would pay to see Jimmy Haslam and Aaron Rodgers debate each other https://t.co/PEnwuuNtQB — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) February 10, 2023

Haslam Sports Group’s current portfolio includes the Browns, Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew SC and an investment in Misfits Gaming Group, a global esports and entertainment company.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.