Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors Black history with exhibits, programs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is celebrating Black History Month with exhibit spotlights, virtual and onsite programs and more.

Inspired by the Sounds of Black history, the Rock Hall will provide opportunities for dialogue and reflect on the contributions and legacies of African American artists.

The Sounds of Black History lineup includes:

February 11 at 1 p.m. Live Music with Woda - PNC Stage In partnership with North Coast Harbor, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame presents Woda, live in concert. Woda’s vocal range and style fuses genres including Gospel, jazz, R&B, neo-soul, opera, blues, reggae, and Afro-beat.

February 16 at 7 p.m. Virtual Interview with Yola - Rock Hall’s YouTube Channel Catch Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Director of Curatorial Operations & Artist Relations Shelby Morrison’s virtual interview with GRAMMY-nominated artist Yola as the two discuss Yola’s music career and her portrayal as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in the 2022 film Elvis. Yola’s Gibson Les Paul SG Custom guitar will be on display in Right Here, Right Now.

Thursday, February 23 at 10 a.m. From School Days to Blueberry Hill: Chuck Berry in St. Louis Exhibit Opening Perhaps no one had more influence on the formation and development of rock & roll than St. Louis native Chuck Berry. His catalog of songs – including “Maybellene,” “Brown-Eyed Handsome Man,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Rock & Roll Music,” “School Day,” and “Back in the U.S.A.” – is among the greatest American songbooks of all time. In 1986, Berry was the first person ever inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. During his later years, Berry performed a legendary series of over 200 shows at the renowned St. Louis music club Blueberry Hill. This exhibit will explore Chuck Berry’s legacy and his time in St. Louis from his early career to his final years.



Check out other offerings from the Rock Hall available now:

From the Vault Videos and Interviews - Rock Hall’s YouTube Channel The collection includes interviews, performances, and Induction highlights featuring JAY-Z, Tina Turner, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Mary Wilson, Chuck D, and Billy Preston.

Sounds of Black History Playlists - Rock Hall’s Spotify Take a deep dive into the sounds of Black history by listening to our curated playlists on the Rock Hall’s Spotify. Start with our overarching playlist Celebrating Black History to explore the depth and reach of Black music, and then work through the 50′s, 60′s, 70′s, 80′s and 90′s playlists to hear how Black music has shaped rock & roll over the decades.

Spotlighted Collections on Rock Hall EDU - Rock Hall EDU, free online learning resources Teach your students about Black business owners who have shaped rock history with the Rock Hall’s African American Music Industry Entrepreneurship collection. You’ll find a presentation about Jay-Z’s music and business career, an interview with Motown record producer Lamont Dozier, and essays about Black-owned labels like SAR and Stax. The Afrofuturism collection in collaboration with TeachRock, celebrates the sounds, fashion, imagery, and philosophy of Afrofuturism, which celebrates Black heritage through a futuristic perspective. Use the Chuck Berry Collection to introduce your class to Chuck Berry, a pioneer of Rock & Roll, who defined aspects of the genre, such as singer-songwriters, showing off on stage, guitar tricks, speaking to teenagers about teenage concerns, and gathering facets of different music to make a new sound.



