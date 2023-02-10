2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors Black history with exhibits, programs

Chuck Berry with his sister Lucy Ann, Photo Date: 1965. Photo: National Archives
Chuck Berry with his sister Lucy Ann, Photo Date: 1965. Photo: National Archives(KOLO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is celebrating Black History Month with exhibit spotlights, virtual and onsite programs and more.

Inspired by the Sounds of Black history, the Rock Hall will provide opportunities for dialogue and reflect on the contributions and legacies of African American artists.

The Sounds of Black History lineup includes:

  • February 11 at 1 p.m.
    • Live Music with Woda - PNC Stage
    • In partnership with North Coast Harbor, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame presents Woda, live in concert. Woda’s vocal range and style fuses genres including Gospel, jazz, R&B, neo-soul, opera, blues, reggae, and Afro-beat.
  • February 16 at 7 p.m.
    • Virtual Interview with Yola - Rock Hall’s YouTube Channel
    • Catch Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Director of Curatorial Operations & Artist Relations Shelby Morrison’s virtual interview with GRAMMY-nominated artist Yola as the two discuss Yola’s music career and her portrayal as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in the 2022 film Elvis. Yola’s Gibson Les Paul SG Custom guitar will be on display in Right Here, Right Now.
  • Thursday, February 23 at 10 a.m.
    • From School Days to Blueberry Hill: Chuck Berry in St. Louis Exhibit Opening
    • Perhaps no one had more influence on the formation and development of rock & roll than St. Louis native Chuck Berry. His catalog of songs – including “Maybellene,” “Brown-Eyed Handsome Man,” “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Rock & Roll Music,” “School Day,” and “Back in the U.S.A.” – is among the greatest American songbooks of all time. In 1986, Berry was the first person ever inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. During his later years, Berry performed a legendary series of over 200 shows at the renowned St. Louis music club Blueberry Hill. This exhibit will explore Chuck Berry’s legacy and his time in St. Louis from his early career to his final years.

Check out other offerings from the Rock Hall available now:

  • From the Vault Videos and Interviews - Rock Hall’s YouTube Channel
    • The collection includes interviews, performances, and Induction highlights featuring JAY-Z, Tina Turner, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Mary Wilson, Chuck D, and Billy Preston.
  • Sounds of Black History Playlists - Rock Hall’s Spotify
    • Take a deep dive into the sounds of Black history by listening to our curated playlists on the Rock Hall’s Spotify. Start with our overarching playlist Celebrating Black History to explore the depth and reach of Black music, and then work through the 50′s, 60′s, 70′s, 80′s and 90′s playlists to hear how Black music has shaped rock & roll over the decades.
  • Spotlighted Collections on Rock Hall EDU - Rock Hall EDU, free online learning resources
    • Teach your students about Black business owners who have shaped rock history with the Rock Hall’s African American Music Industry Entrepreneurship collection. You’ll find a presentation about Jay-Z’s music and business career, an interview with Motown record producer Lamont Dozier, and essays about Black-owned labels like SAR and Stax. The Afrofuturism collection in collaboration with TeachRock, celebrates the sounds, fashion, imagery, and philosophy of Afrofuturism, which celebrates Black heritage through a futuristic perspective. Use the Chuck Berry Collection to introduce your class to Chuck Berry, a pioneer of Rock & Roll, who defined aspects of the genre, such as singer-songwriters, showing off on stage, guitar tricks, speaking to teenagers about teenage concerns, and gathering facets of different music to make a new sound.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

City of Rocky River given Beautification Award for new police station
City of Rocky River given Beautification Award for new police station
things to do for valentines day
How to spend your Valentine’s Day weekend in Northeast Ohio
Cleveland Teachers Union in Ukraine delivering generators to schools
Cleveland Teachers Union in Ukraine delivering generators to schools
Former Macedonia employee charged with theft, stealing money from court cases