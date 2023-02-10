These are the top 8 lies told by romance scammers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Love is in the air and romance scammers on the hunt for new victims.

In the video player above, 19 News consumer investigator Jen Picciano reveals the most common lies these heartless cons used last year when contacting consumers

According to the Federal Trade Commission, these eight lies were used to scam $1.3 billion from nearly 70,000 people in 2022.

The FTC, a Cuyahoga County Scam Squad partner along with 19 News, says romance scammers mostly use social media to contact their victims and then often push to move to other messaging apps.

Have you fallen victim to a bad romance? You can help fight fraud by filing a report with the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Need to talk or report a scam? Call the Scam Squad at 216-443-SCAM (7226)

Romance Scams by 19 News on Scribd

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.