Transformation of the West Side Market reaches first goal with some heavy hitters named to board

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -When Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb took office in early 2022, it wasn’t long after that he announced the transformation of one of the city’s crown jewels would be a priority.

The West Side Market has seen better days, and what the pandemic left behind was fewer vendors.

Since its beginning more than 100 years ago the city has been in charge of the market.

While the city will still own the property and be responsible for some of the upkeep, the first major step to turning the market into a non-profit organization has happened.

Paper work to create the Cleveland Public Market Corporation (CPMC) was filed on Thursday and the first ever board of the organization was announced.

The 15 members of the inaugural board were appointed by Bibb (3), the city council (1) and United West Side Market Tenants Association (3) (UWSMTA) among others recommended by West Side Market Advisory Committee.

Dave Abbott, retired president of The George Gund Foundation

Carrie Carpenter, Senior Vice President, Regional Manager of Corporate Affairs, Huntington National Bank

Shelly Cayette, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Cleveland Cavaliers

Amanda Dempsey, previous West Side Market Manager

Colette Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, Cleveland Foundation

Henry Hilow, Attorney, Hilow & Spellacy

Dr. Don Malone, President of Cleveland Clinic’s Ohio Hospitals and Family Health Centers

Kerry McCormack, Ward 3 Councilmember

Tom McNair, Executive Director, Ohio City Inc.

Randy McShepard, Vice President of Public Affairs and Chief Talent Officer, RPM International, founder of Rid-All Green Partnership

Tom Nagel, retired from DB Schenker

Jason Russell, Vice President, Operations and Leasing, Bedrock Detroit

Tanisha Velez, Owner, Cleveland Fresh Microgreens

Ramat Wiley, Owner, Adun Spice Company

Ann Zoller, Senior Advisor, Strategy Design Partners

“Establishing CPMC will provide the Market the stability and mission-driven direction it needs to thrive and be preserved as a community asset,” said Mayor Bibb, “I feel confident that this initial board of leaders will set West Side Market on the right path.”

By creating a non-profit organization the CPMC will be able to go after donations and grants from several sources that a city government could not.

The city has also published its Phase 1 Report: Research and Assessment which is a thorough look at the issues facing the market.

Everything from parking, to vendor spaces, heating and air-conditioning and elevators.

