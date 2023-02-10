2 Strong 4 Bullies
US officials shoot down flying object near Alaska coast

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - White House officials confirmed a flying object has been shot down in U.S. airspace early Friday afternoon.

The object, which has not been identified, was downed near the Alaska coast, according to the Associated Press.

RELATED: White House: Pentagon downs object flying in US airspace off Alaska coastline

This is the second object in the last week that has been spotted in U.S. airspace, following a suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down Saturday around 6 miles away from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

RELATED: Northeast Ohioan witnesses US officials shoot down Chinese spy balloon

The AP says China responded to the downing of the suspected spy balloon, saying the nation reserved the right to “take further actions” as a result.

RELATED: US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

Officials said the object shot down on Feb. 10 was smaller than the suspected Chinese spy balloon and posed a threat to a civilian flight.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

