Woman crashes car into Westlake office building

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman crashed her car into a Westlake office building on Wednesday morning, according to a Westlake Police Department news release.

Police say officers arrived at the 2500 block of Detriot Road around 9:30 a.m. to find a vehicle crashed into a building.

Police say the 72-year-old driver told officers she did not remember how the car accelerated when she was parking.

No one was injured during the crash, police say.

There was structural damage to the office building, police say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.