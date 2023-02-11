19 Troubleshooters gets results on AT&T outage

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -A man’s elderly mother is reconnected with family and loved ones after going weeks without being able to reach them.

An AT&T outage left her isolated at home with no working landline.

Now, they’re crediting the 19 Troubleshooters for getting service restored.

Deloris JacksonBey is back to using her landline phone and catching up with family and friends.

She’s smiling again, and according to her son, Charles, back to her normal self.

“It was like you could see the weight coming off of her shoulders,” said Charles JacksonBey.

Just a few days ago, things were a different story.

Charles and Deloris were without AT&T service since December 28th.

That was a big problem, since that was the main way Deloris communicated with others, including during emergencies.

Every time they called, they were told a new restoration date.

But then the 19 Troubleshooters stepped in.

“It was within, not hours, but a couple minutes that the phone service was restored,” said JacksonBey. “Like it was never off.”

Charles credits the 19 Troubleshooters with restoring the service.

“You’re a miracle worker,” said JacksonBey. “And you are because the phone service had been off since December.”

