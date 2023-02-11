2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say

This story contains details some may find upsetting. Viewer discretion advised.
89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say
89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say(Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIRARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Animal Welfare League (AWL) Humane Agents executed a search warrant at a Girard home on Friday that removed 13 additional cats after a previous warrant rescued 76 cats from the same home, officials say.

The 13 cats were rescued from a home located on East Broadway Avenue on Friday.

According to an AWL of Trumbull County Facebook post, officers have previously been to the East Broadway Avenue home and removed 76 cats.

“Our officers were physically ill, dizzy, and coughing from the overwhelming smell of cat urine and feces while the owners continue to reside in the home full-time without heat or electricity,” AWL of Trumbull County says.

89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say
89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say(Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County)
89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say
89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say(Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County)

The Facebook post says that the Trumbull County Health Department has been notified.

Children Protective Services have also been notified due to a minor residing in the home, officials say.

Officials say healthy, unaltered cats that come to AWL cost an average of $244 for basic care, vaccinations, and altering.

“That is $21,716 in resources this one home has cost AWL,” officials say.

AWL is solely funded by private donations.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

East Palestine residents fear for their lives during massive fire caused by train derailment
Norfolk Southern to notify East Palestine residents of ‘at risk’ drinking water
John Carroll University
‘NFL Pipeline’: John Carroll University represented in 7th straight Super Bowl
Tri-State organization sending supplies to Turkey earthquake victims
Vigil to support Turkey and Syria earthquake victims held at Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens
Akron police are looking for the person caught on camera breaking into a home in the Firestone...
Akron police search for crook disguised as Amazon employee