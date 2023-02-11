GIRARD, Ohio (WOIO) - Animal Welfare League (AWL) Humane Agents executed a search warrant at a Girard home on Friday that removed 13 additional cats after a previous warrant rescued 76 cats from the same home, officials say.

The 13 cats were rescued from a home located on East Broadway Avenue on Friday.

According to an AWL of Trumbull County Facebook post, officers have previously been to the East Broadway Avenue home and removed 76 cats.

“Our officers were physically ill, dizzy, and coughing from the overwhelming smell of cat urine and feces while the owners continue to reside in the home full-time without heat or electricity,” AWL of Trumbull County says.

89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say (Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County)

89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say (Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County)

The Facebook post says that the Trumbull County Health Department has been notified.

Children Protective Services have also been notified due to a minor residing in the home, officials say.

Officials say healthy, unaltered cats that come to AWL cost an average of $244 for basic care, vaccinations, and altering.

“That is $21,716 in resources this one home has cost AWL,” officials say.

AWL is solely funded by private donations.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.