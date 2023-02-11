Akron police search for crook disguised as Amazon employee

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to identify a crook caught on camera dressed like an Amazon delivery driver.

19 News obtained the Ring camera video that shows a masked suspect breaking into a home on Burkhardt Avenue in Akron’s Firestone Park neighborhood in broad daylight. If you take a closer look the suspect is wearing what appears to be an Amazon uniform. Justin McCrary lives a few houses down.

“I mean it’s kind of nerve-wracking to know that people are hitting so close to home and with a company logo that you know either they got from an employee or they’re a former employee at that time of day is scary I mean we order at least a few times a week and we don’t know who’s coming to our door,” said McCrary.

Akron police said the crime happened a little after 3 in the afternoon on December 30th. In the body camera video, the victim tells police the crook smashed out a back window to break into his home.

“He just threw it I mean the rock is right there like just threw it,” the victim told officers. “When I came in all I seen is f***ing glass and I don’t see my dogs, so I start to just panic like where the f*** is my dogs at?”

Akron police said they have not been able to verify if the person caught on camera is an actual amazon employee or if the crook was just posing as one to better blend in.

19 News reached out to Amazon to see if they could confirm if this is actually one of their uniforms. A spokesperson said the hoodie seen on video is not part of their approved Amazon uniforms but said they can’t investigate without more information.

“It’s not an Amazon driver,” said neighbor, Kenneth. “It’s obviously someone wearing an Amazon shirt just trying to pose as one, but I mean it’s sad, but I mean whoever it is they’re gonna pick the wrong house one day.”

The victim told police the crook stole his gun, an iPad, a pair of diamond earrings, a designer hat, a belt, and shoes as well as nearly $1,000 in cash.

If you have any information about this crime and/or the suspect, please contact Akron Police Detective D. Forney at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.

