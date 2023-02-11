Cleveland car theft suspect caught trying to use stolen credit card, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives found the suspect accused of stealing a car after he tried to use a credit card that was in it just 45 minutes later, Cleveland Police confirmed, but they need hep identifying him.
The suspect was caught on camera attempting to use a stolen credit card at the Walgreen’s located at 14815 Madison Ave. in Lakewood at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 21, said police.
Police said the credit card was inside a black 2022 Kia Seltos that was stolen from the area of West 129th Street and Cooley Avenue just 45 minutes earlier.
Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:
If you recognize this suspect or have an other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, call First District Det. Houska at 216-623-2535 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.
Reference report #2023-021992 with your tips.
