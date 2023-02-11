CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives found the suspect accused of stealing a car after he tried to use a credit card that was in it just 45 minutes later, Cleveland Police confirmed, but they need hep identifying him.

The suspect was caught on camera attempting to use a stolen credit card at the Walgreen’s located at 14815 Madison Ave. in Lakewood at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 21, said police.

Police said the credit card was inside a black 2022 Kia Seltos that was stolen from the area of West 129th Street and Cooley Avenue just 45 minutes earlier.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Cleveland car theft suspect caught trying to use stolen credit card, police say (Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have an other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, call First District Det. Houska at 216-623-2535 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-021992 with your tips.

