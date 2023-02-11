Cleveland’s police union to hold “no confidence” vote after public safety director’s remarks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s police union fired back at the city’s public safety director Friday, calling his recent comments about Irish police biased and calling for his termination.

The union announced they plan to hold a “no confidence” vote.

It happened at a panel discussion Monday night at The Word Church in Cleveland.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Police Chief Wayne Drummond were joined by Public Safety Director Karrie Howard, reacting to the recent police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

Later, they answered questions about how to recruit new police. That’s when Howard made the following comments.

“In this country, the Irish at one time were not considered white, the Irish flooded police departments, the Irish flooded fire departments, the Irish flooded safety forces to the point where we wear bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it,” he said.

Howard went on to say--

“This is close as we’re going to get without coming to a close stop. And we can’t ignore, in this process of rebuilding, that racism is in the DNA of America. So there is a certain type of person that has historically applied to be police in this country, and we’re not a part of that certain type of person,” he said.

These are words many CPD officers aren’t taking lightly.

We spoke with Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association.

“You don’t expect these comments to be made out there because you know, we don’t control who wants to be a police officer. And as long as they make all the requirements, we want anybody. It doesn’t matter what race, what gender. We need bodies. The citizens need bodies out there patrolling,” he said.

Follmer pointed out as public safety director, Howard is the one who hands down discipline to police officers.

“And things like that just shouldn’t be said. I mean if it’s one of those things that if one of my officers said this in a public forum, you know, they’d be going up for discipline in front of him for saying what he said,” Follmer said.

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association plans to hold a "no confidence vote." (WOIO)

Howard apologized for his remarks and released a statement, which reads in part:

“During the panel discussion, I attempted to use a historical point to illustrate how a group of people created a culture of change by becoming part of the institution they sought to reform. These comments were intended to convey sincere admiration for the Irish Clevelanders who shaped our city by being the change they wanted to see—a point that I failed to fully articulate.”

You can read the full statement below.

Follmer said Howard needs to lead by example.

“You know, we want somebody that’s professional, a good leader in there and looking, you know to build our relationship with the community. And let’s start making the city of Cleveland safe,” he said.

The police union will hold a “no confidence” vote for Karrie Howard Monday through Wednesday of next week.

They hope to have 80 to 90 percent or more of members vote yes.

The vote is symbolic, but they hope to send a clear message to the mayor and city hall.

Karrie Howard’s full statement:

“I want to address concerns regarding comments I made on Monday night during a panel discussion at The Word Church. First, I want to apologize to anyone who was hurt or offended by my remarks. I have the utmost respect for all who serve this great city and I appreciate the feedback you have given me.

During the panel discussion, I attempted to use a historical point to illustrate how a group of people created a culture of change by becoming part of the institution they sought to reform. These comments were intended to convey sincere admiration for the Irish Clevelanders who shaped our city by being the change they wanted to see—a point that I failed to fully articulate. Again, I deeply apologize for any pain or offense these comments have caused.

During my career in the military and as a prosecutor, I have had the privilege of working with diverse people from all walks of life. I have served alongside members of nearly every faith, nationality, ethnicity, and sexual orientation. I hold a deep respect for every single individual who answers the call to keep our city and our country safe.

As the city’s safety director, my focus is on addressing concerns in the community, finding solutions that create a bridge of trust between the community and police, and improving the safety of the City of Cleveland. The Bibb Administration is committed to police reform, accountability, and the safety of our residents. Together we have taken several steps to address racial bias in the workplace, including mandatory cultural competency training for all public safety employees, all with the goal to foster a biased free workplace. Discrimination of any kind, against anyone, will not be tolerated.

Good law enforcement, accountability, and a change in culture is needed for effective police reform to be successful. Cleveland’s police reform agenda can be a model for the nation, with multiple layers and mechanisms for police oversight including the Consent Decree, Office of Professional Standards, Inspector-General, Civilian Police Review Board and Community Police Commission. I am excited to work with the new Community Police Commission to create a safer Cleveland for all residents. It is only together, in all our diversity, that we can we bring about the reforms we need and the safer city we want.”

-Karrie D. Howard

Chief Safety Director, City of Cleveland

Greater Cleveland Police Emerald Society statement:

“We are aware of the public forum event “Not another Memphis” held at The Word Church. We share the opinion of the spirit of the conversation which condemns police brutality and racism in all forms. During the conversation, the City of Cleveland Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard made confusing and inflammatory comments about the Irish people and our history in the police department. Anti-Irish discrimination is nothing new to us yet saddens us in this modern day. As our ancestors fled the genocide of famine and came to this country, they looked for work to feed their starving families. They were often met with signs in the window “No Irish Need Apply”. In search of honest work, they took up the dangerous jobs no one wanted.

Sometimes our ancestors perished working those jobs. The statement by Director Howard appears to provide a false narrative that the Irish are racist. We have read the statement Director Howard has issued to WEWS.

More alarming was the confusing commentary about potential biased based hiring practices in the City of Cleveland. With great respect for the office of Mayor Bibb and Chief Drummond, it is our plea that independent investigations on hiring practices should be opened by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the State of Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

We stand with The Word Church, Mayor Bibb, Chief Drummond, and the Cleveland Police Patrolman’s Association in condemning all forms of racism, discrimination, and police brutality. We support the Cleveland divisions of Police and Fire.”

-Joe English

President, GCPES

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.